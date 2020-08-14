Four nursing homes in the Valley, all in Northumberland County, appeared in the Pennsylvania Department of Health's July 2020 nursing home report and were found to be in compliance.
“We know that congregate care settings, including nursing homes, have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania health secretary. “That is why we remain committed to protecting the health and well-being of our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians by continuing to hold nursing home operators accountable, as necessary, to ensure they are providing safe care. If you see something at a nursing home that doesn’t seem right, we encourage you to speak up.”
Complaints were filed against Mountain View, A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township and Milton Rehabilitiation and Nursing, but the state found no deficient practices related to the complaints. A COVID-19 focused emergency preparedness survey was also conducted at Mountain View and the facility was found to be in compliance, the state said.
All of the Valley inspections were conducted between June 15 and July 1 and would precede a recent coronavirus outbreak at the Milton facility.
COVID-19 focused infection control inspections were conducted at Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation and Nursing and Rehabilitation at The Mansion in Sunbury. No deficient practices were found, the state said.
All three facilities, Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mount Carmel; Mountain View, A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township and Nursing and Rehabilitation at The Mansion were found to be in compliance.
The state conducted 330 total surveys, 227 of which were COVID-19-specific. The full report can be found at http://www.health.state.pa.us/surveysposted/SurveysPosted_202007.aspx.
The department completed all COVID-19 infection control surveys by the July 31 deadline set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). These surveys will be posted on the website 41 days after the survey exit date, allowing for time for facilities to provide responses and submit their plans of correction, as needed.
The state oversees 692 nursing homes and more than 88,000 beds within nursing homes in Pennsylvania, in addition to other facilities, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical facilities, home care agencies and others.