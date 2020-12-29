A free weeklong drive-thru test site for COVID-19 opens Monday in Union County.
The drive-thru only site will operate in the parking lot of Christ’s United Lutheran Church, known by some as the “4 Bells Church,” at 13765 Old Turnpike Road (Route 45) between Mifflinburg and Hartleton. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Bring a photo ID and health insurance cards, if available. People receiving the nasal swab test will not be required to pay, however, their insurance will be checked to see if the company will cover any associated costs.
“You don’t need to show symptoms. Anybody from the age of 3 and up will be tested,” Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards said.
Michelle Dietrich, Emergency Management Agency director for Union County, and Union County Commissioners Preston Boop and Richards announced the test site during a Board of Commissioners workshop Tuesday morning.
Union County’s cumulative case rate per 100,000 residents — a formula used to compare county data across varied population sets — jumped nearly 23 percent in the 14 days from Dec. 13 to Dec. 27, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, which operates its own separate drive-thru COVID-19 testing operation, has a 14-day average positivity rate of 32.87 percent.
The free testing is a Pennsylvania Department of Health initiative. The department contracted with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide testing in 61 counties. The timing is based on case rates over 14 days as well as outbreaks and other factors. It’s paid with federal grant funding.
“They can test 450 people a day. That’s the max that they can do,” Dietrich said.
Free testing under the program already occurred in Northumberland and Montour counties.
Dietrich explained that the church parking lot will be configured to ease traffic control and that additional assistance will be sought from local fire police volunteers. A road sign from PennDOT will be used to direct drivers.
The AMI test site is not affiliated with Evangelical’s off-campus program at 1499 St. Mary Street, Lewisburg. The Evangelical site operates 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends. Physician referrals are sought.
Richards said the county learned before Christmas Day it would host a mobile test site. She credited Dietrich with securing the local site as she also dealt with related COVID-19 issues, the snowstorm and potential flooding.
Sue Greene, chief clerk, said the site is first come, first served. She expected some potential spill over from Snyder and Centre counties.