A free weeklong drive-thru test site for COVID-19 opens Monday in Union County.
The drive-thru only site will operate in the parking lot of Christ’s United Lutheran Church, known by some as the “4 Bells Church,” at 13765 Old Turnpike Road (Route 45) between Mifflinburg and Hartleton. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Bring a photo ID and health insurance cards, if available. People receiving the nasal swab test will not be required to pay, however, their insurance will be checked to see if the company will cover any associated costs.
Union County’s cumulative case rate per 100,000 residents — a formula used to compare county data across varied population sets — jumped nearly 23 percent in the 14 days from Dec. 13 to Dec. 27, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, which operates its own separate drive-thru COVID-19 testing operation, has a 14-day average positivity rate of 30.42 percent.
The free testing is a Pennsylvania Department of Health initiative. The department contracted with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide testing in 61 counties. The timing is based on case rates over 14 days as well as outbreaks and other factors. It’s paid with federal grant funding.
Free testing under the program already occurred in Northumberland and Montour counties.
The AMI test site is not affiliated with Evangelical’s off-campus program at 1499 St. Mary Street, Lewisburg. The Evangelical site operates 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends. Physician referrals are sought.