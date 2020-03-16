Valley businesses and other outlets are offering free meals to students who are out of school for at least the next two weeks.
If you are offering meals for students, email news@dailyitem.com.
Check back for updates.
From 1-3 p.m. today, the West End Fire Company in Kulpmont (1254 Maple St., Kulpmont) will offer a free lunch consisting of 1/2 of a Subway hoagie, chips and a drink until supplies last. Please come to the Hall door.
RR Creations, 24 N. Brown St., McClure will offer one free bag lunch per day to school-age children in the McClure area while the governor has schools closed. Children must be present to receive a free bag lunch. Bag lunches will consist of a sandwich, bag of chips and pudding or jello.
Breaking Break Company, 281 Hepburn St., Milton will provide a free lunch to all school-age children in the Milton Area School District. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
All kids 18 and under eat free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Rocco's Pizzeria in Monroe Township. Choose from a slice of pizza, tossed salad or chicken fingers & fries. All include bottle of water.
Beginning Tuesday, Ard's Farm Market in Lewisburg will offer free kid’s meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Ard’s Farm with the purchase of an adult meal.
Mellie's Chicken, 425 Market St., Sunbury, will offer free popcorn chicken and fries to all school-age children during the school shutdown. The offer is for pick-up only from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children must be present at pick up.