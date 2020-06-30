A free milk giveaway is scheduled for Wednesday in Montour County.
The American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), working with milk processor Harrisburg Dairies, Montour County Farm Bureau and Montour-Delong Fairgrounds will distribute more than 4,000 gallons of milk through a drive-thru event at the fairgrounds.
The event is scheduled to run from 1 to 5 p.m. with social distancing measures in place. To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-thru distribution process. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window to receive milk. Each car will receive two gallons of milk, while supplies last.
Walk-ups will not be permitted.
Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.), government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations.
The Montour-DeLong Fairgrounds are located at 5848 Broadway Rd., Danville. The first 500 people get free milkshakes.
ADANE has helped to distribute more than 200,000 gallons of milk in the past two months.