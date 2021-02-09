FREEBURG — William Penn Cabinetry has obtained a three-year, $500,000 loan from SEDA-Council of Governments
The CARES ACT will allow the new high-end cabinet manufacturer owners Maurice and Deb Brubaker to purchase equipment and inventory and pay salaries of its 32 employees, rent, taxes and hire about 120 new employees over the next several months.
The couple said they had been moving forward with plans to hire more employees before the loan was secured.
"It gives us some breathing room," Deb Brubaker said of the loan.
Hiring has begun and company President Doug Lauver said he expects to have about 150 people on the payroll by fall.
"We want some experience but what I really want is people who want to work. We can train them," he said.
William Penn was launched in February 2020, days before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The Brubakers and Lauver kept at it and in December announced hiring plans after securing an undisclosed number of contracts.
Production of cabinets began in January and the first shipment will be made next week, Maurice Brubaker said.
"I credit the employees," he said.
The Brubakers, who are married and work together as tax specialists in Lewisburg, have been chipping in whenever they can, said Lauver.
"I used a pallet jack," laughed Deb Brubaker, adding that she's a bit disappointed that the cabinetry company is ramping up production during tax season when she and her husband won't have the time to help out at the 401 E. Front St. plant.
Even as they build a new company from the ground up, the Brubakers have their sights on other endeavors, including a showroom where they can display William Penn products.
"It's always been part of the plan. We want it to be a destination," said Maurice Brubaker.
People who are redoing a kitchen or bathroom "want to touch and feel" the cabinets before investing in them, Deb Brubaker said. "We're proud of our product."
"We need to build enthusiasm," said Lauver. "They have to buy it before we sell it."