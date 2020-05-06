SUNBURY — Northumberland County has no immediate plans to reopen its offices to the public during the COVID-19 crisis, but 12 furloughed employees will return to work on Monday.
While Northumberland County is part of the 24 counties allowed to start reopening on Friday after all nonessential businesses were closed down in March, the commissioners during a public Zoom meeting on Tuesday said they do not yet have a plan to open facilities to the public. The county courthouse is tentatively scheduled to reopen to the public starting Monday.
“We’ll be working on how and when we’ll start opening our buildings,” said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano. “I think we’ll continue where we are. Just because we do automatically go to yellow next week doesn’t mean we’re going to open things up. We’re going to look at how to open things up slowly and safely.”
Schiccatano said residents who are not comfortable with returning to the public should remain home if they can. He encouraged all residents to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing.
“We want to get to the green as fast as possible,” he said. “I ask we keep doing a great job we’re doing and hopefully we can get everything back to normal as soon as possible.”
Commissioner Joe Klebon agreed that residents should continue following the guidelines.
“If we have a spike, we’re going to be back to red, and back to square one,” he said.
Schiccatano said at least 50 employees were laid off voluntarily since April 6. The county employees approximately 500 people.
“We already brought back two employees Monday,” said Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy. “We’re bringing back another 10 this coming Monday because of the courthouse resuming some of its services.”