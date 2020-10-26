DANVILLE — Geisinger will temporarily restrict some visitation at its hospitals beginning Nov. 2 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in its facilities.
The system announced Monday it be "temporarily restricting routine, in-person visits to hospitalized patients ... until further notice."
According to a release from the health system, visitation for outpatient procedures, diagnostics and clinic appointments will remain the same. Adult or pediatric patients who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory or radiology department may have one person accompany them.
Exceptions will still allow for visitation under special situations, including:
- Patients who are medically unstable (two designated visitors)
- All patients who are imminently dying (within hours to days), but who are not positive for or suspected to have COVID-19 (two visitors)
- One-time “substitution” with two other visitors is permitted.
- Visits should ideally be between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures (one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure)
- Delivering mothers (one support person)
- Patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity (up to two parents or guardians)
- Patients who have altered mental status, an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability or a communication barrier (two visitors)
- Patients with disruptive behavior where a family member is key to their care (two visitors)
- Emergency Room patients (one designated visitor)
- Patients being discharged (one visitor to help with discharge planning)
"We understand it can be difficult being apart from a family member when they’re in the hospital, and having that connection is important," Geisinger officials said in a news release.
Family and friends are encouraged to find alternatives ways of visiting, such as phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means when possible. The hospital said it provides iPads to family members to help make communicating with them easier.
Clergy and doulas are part of the care team and not considered visitors.
COVID-positive or persons under investigation (PUI) end-of-life patients (medically unstable or imminently dying) may have two designated, unchanging visitors who may not switch out with other people and ne-time visit from families (but allowed a second visit if death is imminent).