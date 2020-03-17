DANVILLE — An off-site evaluation center is being set up in the parking lot outside the Geisinger emergency room in Danville this morning as the health system tries to minimize the impact of coronavirus.
Last week, Gerald Maloney, Geisinger’s chief medical officer for hospital services, told The Daily Item that the health system planned to implement protocols he hopes can limit exposure to the 2019 coronavirus to other patients and health care workers.
Workers are setting up a tent on Geisinger's main campus this morning for remote screening.
Health care officials have urged patients to call ahead for instruction if have symptoms of COVID-19.
Maloney said they will be given a nearby Geisinger location. The facility will be alerted of the patient's arrival and will meet them at the door with protective clothing and a mask. Those locations could be hospitals or urgent care centers he said.
"We want to minimize exposure," Maloney said last week.
Geisinger plans to outline the details of the center to the media later today.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.