The COVID-19 positivity rate among Geisinger employees plummeted 40% since the hospital system began vaccinating its workers last month, according to the hospital system’s President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu.

“We’re already starting to see early evidence that it’s working,” Ryu told media members Friday before mentioning the data.

Geisinger is also seeing unprecedented demand — more than 80,000 appointments were scheduled since the state Department of Health on Tuesday expanded eligibility to an estimated 3.5 million Pennsylvanians.

For information about scheduling an appointment, visit geisinger.org/covidvax.

Half of the appointments were made online through the MyGeisinger Patient Portal. Ryu said this is the preferred method. It’s easier and quicker. The hospital system’s call center has been bogged down by a flood of people seeking to schedule by phone.

Ryu said that before Tuesday’s expansion, the call center averaged about 17,000 calls daily. That’s nearly tripled this week, he said.

Ryu said Geisinger is moving as quickly as supplies, logistics and staffing allow.

Distribution of the vaccine to providers like Geisinger is lagging behind rapidly increasing requests from the public to be vaccinated.

The hospital system administered more than 30,000 vaccines since mid-December, about 8,000 of which were final doses for the two-dose process. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that were issued emergency authorization by the federal government are being administered.

About 2/3 of Geisinger’s workforce has been vaccinated, Ryu said. More than 30% of the vaccinations were for people who don’t work for Geisinger including non-affiliated healthcare workers, he added.

Ryu expressed optimism about the spread of COVID-19. From 220 to 250 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 daily at Geisinger hospitals in the past 7 to 10 days. That’s down from a record 350 patients set Dec. 27.

The positive test-rate dipped from 23% in December to 19% in January.

“It’s come down but that range is still a pretty high level to be at, pretty much double the peak we saw in the spring,” Ryu said. “We’re still seeing full-blown community spread.”

Ryu encouraged the public to remain vigilant even those who’ve been vaccinated: maintain social distance, avoid crowds, frequently wash hands, wear masks.

He also implored everyone who books a vaccine appointment to keep it.

Both vaccines require ultra-freezing temperatures for shipping and storage. Once thawed and prepared, Ryu said the vaccines must be administered within 6 hours or be thrown away. If an appointment is missed, he said Geisinger employees work to identify others who are eligible and urge them to rush to the vaccination site.

“We as a society cannot afford it,” Ryu said of wasting vaccine doses.

Underscoring the complexity of the logistics involved, Ryu said once a deep freezer is opened to remove a tray of vaccine, it can’t be reopened for another 2 hours so that the freezer can reset to the proper temperatures.