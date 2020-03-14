Geisinger completed development of its own test for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 which is now available to patients meeting federal screening criteria.
The test consists of two nasal swabs and a phlegm sample, according to Joe Stender, media relations specialist.
Asked if out-of-pocked fees would be waived for all patients qualifying for a test, Stender said: “Geisinger is committed to providing care to all of our neighbors and patients, no matter their insurance coverage or ability to pay.”
Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, is testing, too. Its process is to collect samples at the hospital and send specimens off-premises, Deanna Hollenbach, public relations and communications manager, said.
“The collected samples are sent to a lab approved by the Department of Health to determine the results. At this time, the hospital does not have kits for COVID-19 that can be used for on-site testing,” Hollenbach said.
Neither Stender or Hollenbach would comment on how many, if any, tests have been administered at the respective hospitals or what the results may have been.
According to the latest update provided late Saturday morning by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are 39 presumptive positive cases and 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. None of the cases are in the Valley, state data shows.
COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus that hasn’t previously been identified, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms generally appear from 2 to 14 days after exposure. Geisinger states that symptoms can be similar to a cold or flu with fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Severe illness and death can occur in extreme cases. According to CDC and Geisinger information, those most vulnerable to the outbreak include the elderly and people with existing chronic health conditions like heart disease, cancer, diabetes and respiratory disease.
To prevent the spread of illness, Geisinger and Evangelical concur with advice given earlier this week by White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases: Those presenting symptoms associated with COVID-19 should first call a primary care physician and heed instructions.
Do not immediately visit an emergency room, Fauci warned, to avoid potentially spreading the virus further.
“They should stay home, call the health care provider, call their physician or even call the emergency room and say, these are the symptoms that I've had, I'm staying home. What can I do to get a test? And then you will get instructed about what the proper safe way is to do that,” Fauci told CBS News.
Stender offered Geisinger’s nurse triage line at 570-284-3657 as another source for anyone experiencing symptoms related to the novel coronavirus. Hollenbach suggests another source: The state health department at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) to discuss whether the symptoms warrant testing.
“Utilizing these resources before going to a doctor’s office, walk-in clinic or emergency department can help lessen the possible spread of the virus,” Stender said.