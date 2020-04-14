Eighteen Geisinger patients have died as a result of COVID-19 complications across the entire health system, a hospital spokesman said Tuesday morning.
Late Monday, the Montour County Coroner’s office confirmed it was investigating two deaths from COVID-19 of residents from the Berwick Retirement Village I, Coroner Scott Lynn said.
The first death, on Saturday, was a 70-year-old female with pre-existing conditions who was an inpatient at Geisinger Medical Center. The second death occurred Monday. She was a 74-year-old female with pre-existing conditions. She died in Geisinger’s Emergency Department, Lynn said.
The two deaths are in addition to the three deaths which the Columbia County Coroner’s Office already is investigating.
“We have unfortunately seen 18 people pass away from COVID-19," Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender said Tuesday. "Out of respect for all families whose loved ones have been affected by COVID-19, we have decided to not release any individual details about those battling the virus or those who have passed away as a result of it. Our sincerest condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones to this virus. We are all in this fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 together, and our unwavering focus will be on preventing the spread of this virus in our communities while standing by our neighbors in central and northeastern Pennsylvania when they need us most. We must take this time to urge each other to take precautions like handwashing and physical distancing that will help stop this virus from affecting any more of our friends and neighbors.”
Geisinger has 13 campuses across its system, including its main campus in Danville and hospitals in Shamokin and Bloomsburg.
While there has been just one death (in Snyder County) confirmed among residents in the four Valley counties, state health officials said. On Monday, the state has confirmed 3 fatalities in Columbia County and 2 in Schuylkill Count among the 524 deaths statewide.