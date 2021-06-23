DANVILLE — Geisinger continues to offer walk-in clinics and by-appointment COVID-19 vaccines at its four vaccine centers.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available this week at the following locations:
Today at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 24, at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center, 1020 Thompson St., Jersey Shore, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Friday, June 25, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 26, at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart. The vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them during vaccination. If needed, members of Geisinger’s pediatric team will be on hand to answer questions and to assist with the vaccinations.
Appointments for a vaccine at Geisinger Philipsburg or at one of the vaccine centers can be made through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.