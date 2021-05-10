DANVILLE – Geisinger will offer a free, virtual support group for survivors of COVID-19 beginning Wednesday.
Geisinger psychologist Erin Hall will facilitate the group each Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. Sessions will cover common experiences in recovery from COVID-19 including issues with sleep, memory or concentration; physical challenges; depression and anxiety; concerns about health, future medical care or COVID re-infection; trauma related to illness or hospitalization; and changes to family roles, relationships and friendships. The group will focus on coping strategies and building resilience.
“Recovering from COVID-19 can be a lengthy process, and each person’s experience is different,” Dr. Hall said. “Having a safe space to talk about your experience and challenges, among others with similar struggles, is important in helping people heal and recover. Recovery from COVID-19 is truly both physical and psychological.”
To register, visit geisinger.org/events and search “COVID survivor support group.” Participants can register for each week’s session separately.