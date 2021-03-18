Geisinger is opening a waitlist for those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Phase 1A-eligible community members interested in joining the waitlist can do so at geisinger.org/COVIDVax, on myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. As appointments become available, patients will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
In mid-January, the health system opened vaccination appointments to those eligible in Phase 1A. Ten days later, the system stopped scheduling first-dose new vaccine appointments as demand grew and availability became limited across the nation.
“Because vaccine appointments may be limited, our primary focus is on helping the most vulnerable, at-risk members of our community who qualify as part of the state’s Phase 1A,” Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s President and CEO said. “The infrastructure we have established to administer extraordinary amounts of vaccine each day, coupled with our new waitlist, will help those most in need get a vaccine as quickly as possible.”
Geisinger officials say anyone who schedules an appointment is urged to keep it. If you are able to receive the first dose vaccine elsewhere in the community, you are encouraged to do so, but it’s important to cancel any previous appointments to help ensure no vaccines are wasted.
About 75% of the doses administered to community members at Geisinger’s four community vaccine centers have gone to those 60 and older. An additional almost 1,000 doses have been provided to participants in the Geisinger at Home and LIFE Geisinger programs for seniors most at-risk for severe complications or hospitalization should they contract COVID-19.
Evangelical Community Hospital also halted new vaccination appointments days after expanding eligibility. Evangelical has had a waitlist in place since January.