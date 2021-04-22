Geisinger's data from the early COVID-19 vaccine phases show the vaccine is effective, according to a release from the health system.
Geisinger has administered 266,000 vaccine doses as of Thursday and the average number of COVID-19 admissions for those age 65 and older has decreased significantly as vaccines have been rolled out to that age group starting in mid-January. Front-line medical workers, including Geisinger employees, began receiving the vaccines in late December.
“The science — and our data — clearly demonstrates these vaccines are proving effective in helping prevent illness, hospitalizations and death,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger president and chief executive officer. “If we are looking to put this pandemic behind us and return to a sense of normalcy, the vaccine is a great way to get there.”
The data also shows a "worrying trend," according to Ryu: For the second week in a row, the majority of those being hospitalized for COVID-19 are younger than 65, with a growing number between age 25 and 49.
“What we don’t want is this increase of hospital admissions among younger people to accelerate. The vaccine can keep that from happening,” Ryu said. “Masking, social distancing and other mitigation efforts have helped us as well so far, but the best way we can win this fight is with the vaccine. It will help us get out in front of this virus and its potential mutations that threaten our ability to get our communities back to normal.”