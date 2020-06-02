Geisinger will continue its phased-in reopening and hospital officials expect all consolidated or relocated services will return to "normal locations but with enhanced safety and health precautions" over the next two months.
The system, which encompasses 13 hospitals, has been reopening clinics since early May. The process is expected to continue through July.
“We will continue to thoughtfully and carefully resume our operations over the coming weeks,” said Gerald Maloney, Geisinger’s chief medical officer of hospital services. “As we reopen, we’re going to do it right and keep safety as our top priority. Our clinics and hospitals are as safe now as they’ve ever been, and we want our neighbors to feel confident and comfortable returning to our facilities for their scheduled and routine care.”
There will be some changes for those visiting Geisinger facilities, including:
- COVID-19 screenings for everyone who enters a clinic or hospital, including screening for respiratory infection and temperature checks with no-touch thermometers
- Mandatory masking for everyone in a facility with masks provided to patients and visitors who do not have them
- Enhanced physical (social) distancing measures through reconfigured reception areas with at least 6 feet of space between chairs
- Visitation limitations remaining in place
- Expanding cleaning measures to include deep cleanings several times a day
- Expanding appointment times to include early-morning and evening appointments to accommodate patients
The extra measures Geisinger is taking are designed to keep patients, staff and communities healthy and safe as the pandemic continues," a release from the hospital states.
For more information about getting back to care safely at Geisinger, visit geisinger.org/safe.
For the week of June 1, the following clinics and specialty care locations are reopen:
Systemwide:
- Geisinger radiology services
Central region:
- Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital Mammography
- Geisinger Cardiology – Shamokin
- Geisinger Milton
- Geisinger Ophthalmology – Berwick
- Geisinger Ophthalmology – Shamokin
- Geisinger Oral Medicine – Milton
- Geisinger Orthotics at Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital Mobile Mammography
- Geisinger Woodbine Mammography