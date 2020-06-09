Jumps and drops in COVID-19 case counts in “hyper-local areas” aren’t a good indicator of where the novel coronavirus pandemic stands in small towns, according to Dr. Stanley Martin, Geisinger Director of Infectious Diseases.
Looking at the 14 days between May 26 and June 8, there were 69 new cases combined in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, according to the latest state Department of Health data. There were 67 new cases in the two weeks prior and 44 new cases over the 14-day period prior to that, the data shows.
Symptoms of COVID-19 present in a patient anywhere from one to 14 days and, in most cases, four to five days, Martin said.
“It’s a sawtooth pattern,” Martin said. “There’s going to be some days where it might go up a bit by a few. There’s going to be some days where it drops a bit by a few. But the overall trajectory is one where you see decreasing cases.”
Martin noted that on Sunday, there were 41 patients hospitalized across the entirety of the Geisinger Health System compared to 71 patients two weeks prior.
Dr. B. James Connolly, Medical Director of Emergency Services, Evangelical Community Hospital, pointed to his hospital’s rate of positive cases. Looking at archived data on the hospital website, that figure consistently hovers at about 11 percent since the start of May.
“While the increase in the number of positive cases is likely related to the increased number of people being tested, the more informative metric may be the rate of positive results. It has remained fairly constant which suggests COVID-19 is just as prevalent in our community today as it was a month ago, at least among those seeking testing,” Connolly said.
Union and Northumberland county are slated to move into green status Friday, joining Snyder and Montour. That means lessened restrictions, but not a total repeal of mitigation measures enacted by the state government.
Connolly and Martin both stressed that Valley residents must adhere to infection control practices: wear masks in public, maintain a safe social distance, disinfect heavy-touch surfaces, wash hands frequently, stay home if symptoms present.