Geisinger will lease 25,000 square feet of space from the Family Practice Center at the Susquehanna Valley Mall to open an advanced care clinic.
According to a release from Geisinger, the partnership with FPC "will provide much-needed services like primary care, urgent care, radiology and laboratory as well as additional services traditionally provided in the hospital all in one place. This unique model goes beyond traditional urgent care and will help more members of the Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam and Sunbury communities proactively address timely health concerns to avoid visits to the emergency room."
“We are using a new model of care for Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam and the surrounding community that is designed to help address some of the health care needs created by the closing of the Sunbury Hospital,” said J. Edward Hartle, M.D., Geisinger’s executive vice president and chief medical officer. “With our space at the Susquehanna Valley Mall location, our team of physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses and other medical professionals will be able to provide not only urgent care, but also ultrasound and other radiology testing, telemedicine services, and a variety of specialty care services.”
Geisinger officials say the new space "will allow for lower-cost options for non-life-threatening needs," and allow for same-day, walk-in care with shorter wait times.
“When we decided to occupy the approximately 100,000 square feet at the Susquehanna Valley Mall, our goal was to make sure residents of our area could get the care they need when they need it in a facility that is easily accessible” said Domenick Ronco, D.O., president of FPC. “Now, with Geisinger collaborating within this space, there will be expanded capabilities to address the timely medical needs of our communities.”