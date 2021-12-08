Geisinger hospitals overburdened, vaccine necessary to stabilize health care, officials say

Patient volume compounded by the continued spread of COVID-19 exceeds capacity at all but one Geisinger hospital, forcing clinicians to treat patients in waiting rooms and hallways of Emergency Departments where people needing immediate care must wait up to 20 hours, according to hospital officials.
The rate of infection is two weeks ahead of last winter’s pace, which had been the worst period of the pandemic.
There were 323 patients combined who were admitted with COVID-19 across all Geisinger hospitals on Sunday, well ahead of the count of 275 one year ago to the day, according to the hospital system’s chief executive officer, Dr. Jaewon Ryu.
Dr. Essie Reed, an emergency medicine physician and EMS medical director, pleaded with the public to take the vaccine and get the booster shot. She said nearly two years into the pandemic and everyday at work feels like a crisis.
“We are begging you to get vaccinated,” Reed said during a press event Wednesday. “It’s probably worse than it was last year. We’re starting to practice waiting room medicine which is something I never imagined I’d see in my career.”
Of 302 COVID-positive patients in Geisinger hospitals as of midnight Wednesday, 271 weren’t fully vaccinated — 90%, a consistent figure with hospital inpatients at Geisinger and other facilities, Ryu said.
Among the vaccinated, 24 were vaccinated more than six months ago. There were 7 patients who were fully vaccinated within the last six months.
As Reed described, clinicians are diagnosing perforated bowels, preparing CT scans, lab work, starting COVID-19 patients on oxygen, all from hallways and wait rooms. Beds in the hallways are double- and triple-bunked. ICUs are full. Ambulance crews are stalled at Emergency Departments, delaying care as emergencies arise. Departments throughout the hospital are full and taxed, particularly critical care units, officials said.
Patient volume measures at 110% capacity across Geisinger’s nine hospitals, Ryu said. At Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, capacity is 110% with 23% admitted for COVID-19. Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital is at 115% capacity, with 42% of patients COVID-positive. Total capacity at the Jersey Shore facility is at 130% with 61% admitted for COVID-19.
“Believe it or not, there was a day at the Jersey Shore campus where every single patient admitted to that hospital other than one was admitted there for COVID,” Ryu said.
The sick, the dead, the suffering caused by COVID-19 is preventable, both Reed and Ryu expressed. They urged people to get vaccinated. Despite breakthrough cases, evidence shows the available vaccines and boosters are effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization.
A rise in vaccination rates would ease patient volume and allow clinicians to focus on maladies that continue despite COVID-19: sudden heart attacks and strokes, injuries suffered in traffic accidents and the like.
“It’s really effective at preventing hospitalization and death, and that’s what we really care about,” Ryu said.
Reed said some medical staff find themselves crying in closets, broken by watching patients die “unnecessarily.”
“So much of this is preventable,” Reed said. “We need your help. Please, please, please, if you’re not vaccinated, ask a trusted health care professional, get the information you need to feel comfortable to get the vaccine. If you’re eligible to get the booster, please do so.”
The rate of infection figures to worsen, Ryu said, and patient care will continue to be at a premium. He urged people to be mindful of large gatherings and encouraged everyone to avoid large crowds, wear a mask and get a vaccine.
Geisinger mandates employees get a vaccine or lose their job. All current employees are now either vaccinated or are approved for an exemption but must undergo routine testing. He said 153 people lost their jobs because they didn’t comply with the mandate, but it hasn’t impacted staffing. In fact, Ryu said it’s actually helped.
According to Ryu, since that set of employees separated with Geisinger, employee quarantines that routinely totaled 1,000 or more each day has dropped into the 700s.
“We think it’s actually added people into our work environments and has not taken anyone away,” Ryu said.