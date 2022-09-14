DANVILLE — Following recent guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Geisinger is offering single booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine for people age 12 and older.
The updated vaccine booster dose includes an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response to protect against COVID-19 and the newer omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5).
Those eligible for a booster shot can make an appointment at a Geisinger Pharmacy location via MyGeisinger, the MyChart mobile app, or by calling 570-284-3657.
Remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card — or proof of having received the vaccine — to your appointment. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at geisinger.org/covidvax.
— THE DAILY ITEM