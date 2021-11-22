Geisinger is offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for all adults, following recent guidance from the CDC and the FDA.
Partients are eligible for a booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine beginning six months after receiving their second dose for non-immunocompromised patients. People who are immunocompromised can receive their booster after their third dose. The booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is half of a single dose (0.25 milliliters). The booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the same dosage (0.3 milliliters) as a single dose.
People who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines two months after their initial J&J dose.
Appointments for a first, second, third or booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger can be made through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.