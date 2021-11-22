US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., on Sept. 14, 2021. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

 Matt Rourke - staff, AP

Geisinger is offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for all adults, following recent guidance from the CDC and the FDA.

Partients are eligible for a booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine beginning six months after receiving their second dose for non-immunocompromised patients. People who are immunocompromised can receive their booster after their third dose. The booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is half of a single dose (0.25 milliliters). The booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the same dosage (0.3 milliliters) as a single dose.

People who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines two months after their initial J&J dose. 

Appointments for a first, second, third or booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger can be made through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. 

