Geisinger is accepting appointments for third-dose COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people following recent guidance from the Food and Drug Administration. Third-dose vaccines are available by appointment at Geisinger Community Vaccine Centers or some Geisinger Pharmacy locations.
People eligible for the third dose are those who already received two doses of either the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and have weakened immune systems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this includes people who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott- Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
If you are unsure if you’re eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, talk with your doctor.
Make an appointment for a third-dose COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. Appointments are available at the vaccine centers at the Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville, Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. Appointments are also available at Geisinger Pharmacy locations in Dallas, Danville, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Mount Pocono, Pottsville, State College and Scranton.
Patients should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card or proof of having received both vaccine doses to the third-dose appointment.