Geisinger asks anyone who’s fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood plasma to be used in convalescent treatments of hospitalized patients with severe cases of the respiratory disease.
Convalescent plasma from a recovered patient contains antibodies that could provide a powerful boost to the antibodies of others fighting the viral infection.
The donation process takes about 45 minutes. To be eligible, donors must have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and either have been symptom-free for 28 days or have been symptom-free for 14 days and had a negative follow-up test for the disease.
Geisinger joins Miller-Keystone Blood Center in seeking potential donors.
Antibody tests can also be used to identify eligibility to donate plasma. Many of the antibody tests commercially available are not accurate enough for clinical use, according to Geisinger. The health system is actively pursuing more reliable technology towards developing its own antibody testing capabilities.
"When a person becomes ill with COVID-19, it can take time to develop the antibodies needed to combat the disease. While some patients can become seriously ill and require the assistance of a ventilator, a large majority of those diagnosed do not become seriously ill. These patients recover and have antibodies in their plasma. By collecting this plasma and giving it to ill patients, we hope we can provide a boost to the patient’s antibodies and help stimulate recovery. This is particularly important in patients who have a suppressed immune system,” Dr. Gustaaf De Ridder, Geisinger system director of transfusion services, said.
According to Geisinger, those with underlying medical conditions who have been exposed to COVID-19 could benefit tremendously from this treatment. Geisinger’s protocol for administering convalescent plasma is grounded in scientific evidence about which patients are most likely to benefit from this therapy and long-standing ethical best practices. Convalescent plasma infusions have been suggested to be most effective during the early stages of illness — and less so if a patient’s condition requires intensive care.
There is limited research concerning the effectiveness of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19, according to the health system. However, the data that is available is encouraging. Studies are underway around the world where researchers are investigating outcomes in patients in intensive care units with severe COVID-19 conditions.
Click here to watch Dr. Patrick Konitzer, a COVID-19 plasma donor, go through the process at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Potential donors are asked to call their doctor or message them through myGeisinger — register at www.geisinger.org/mygeisinger — and complete the attestation form for eligibility. Upon receiving the completed form from a doctor, call the regional blood bank Miller-Keystone at 800-B-A-DONOR and make an appointment to give convalescent plasma. Bring the attestation form to the appointment or you won’t be able to donate.
If you have trouble getting your doctor to complete this form, contact Dr. Gustaaf de Ridder at gderidder@geisinger.edu or 919-452-8976. If you have any other questions, please email dwiest@GiveAPint.org or tbacon@GiveAPint.org. You can also call or text 484-225-8351 or 610-691-5850, ext. 1279.