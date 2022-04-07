DANVILLE — Geisinger has removed the limit on the number of total visitors a hospitalized adult patient can have as COVID cases decrease.
While the number of visitors has changed only two may visit at a time. Emergency room patients may also have two visitors for the duration of their stay.
Patients having a baby as well as patients under age 18 are allowed a total of four designated visitors with only two visiting at a time. The visitor must be designated and wear a wristband the entire time the patient is hospitalized.
Visiting hours for adult inpatients are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Patients having a baby or pediatric patients may have visitors 24/7. All patients and visitors must wear a mask when on Geisinger property, regardless of vaccination status.