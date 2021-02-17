Geisinger vaccine

Photo provided

Geisinger Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Jordan Moore places the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in an ultra-cold freezer. The hospital received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

DANVILLE — Due to the impending severe weather in the area and continued nationwide weather-related supply chain challenges, Geisinger is rescheduling all first-dose and some second-dose COVID vaccines set for Thursday.

Geisinger is reaching out to those individuals whose vaccine appointments need to be rescheduled to provide a new appointment time.

The Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center will be closed on Thursday:

-- First-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to March 1.

-- Second-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Friday.

The Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center will be closed on Thursday:

-- First-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to March 1.

-- Second-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Friday.

The Geisinger Health Plan Building Vaccine Center (Danville) will close at 11:50 a.m. Thursday:

-- First-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to March 1.

-- Morning second-dose vaccine appointments will proceed as scheduled.

-- All afternoon second-dose vaccines will be rescheduled to Thursday morning.

The Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center (Jenkins Township) will close at 11:50 a.m. Thursday:

-- First-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to March 7.

-- Morning second-dose vaccine appointments will proceed as scheduled.

-- Afternoon second-dose vaccines will be rescheduled to Thursday morning.

Those with vaccine appointments are also encouraged to check their myGeisinger accounts for updates on vaccine rescheduling or visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you