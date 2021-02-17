DANVILLE — Due to the impending severe weather in the area and continued nationwide weather-related supply chain challenges, Geisinger is rescheduling all first-dose and some second-dose COVID vaccines set for Thursday.
Geisinger is reaching out to those individuals whose vaccine appointments need to be rescheduled to provide a new appointment time.
The Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center will be closed on Thursday:
-- First-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to March 1.
-- Second-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Friday.
The Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center will be closed on Thursday:
-- First-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to March 1.
-- Second-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Friday.
The Geisinger Health Plan Building Vaccine Center (Danville) will close at 11:50 a.m. Thursday:
-- First-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to March 1.
-- Morning second-dose vaccine appointments will proceed as scheduled.
-- All afternoon second-dose vaccines will be rescheduled to Thursday morning.
The Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center (Jenkins Township) will close at 11:50 a.m. Thursday:
-- First-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to March 7.
-- Morning second-dose vaccine appointments will proceed as scheduled.
-- Afternoon second-dose vaccines will be rescheduled to Thursday morning.
Those with vaccine appointments are also encouraged to check their myGeisinger accounts for updates on vaccine rescheduling or visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax.