DANVILLE — Geisinger will again limit inpatient visitors beginning Monday as a response to increases in COVID cases.
In an announcement sent out Friday afternoon, system officials said "Effective, Monday, Dec. 20, one visitor is permitted per hospitalized adult patient. Other family members, friends and general visitors will not be permitted at this time."
According to the release, one in four inpatients across Geisinger's system has COVID.
"We are reaching or exceeding capacity in some hospitals," the release notes. "These guidelines protect the health and safety of our patients and staff. Having fewer visitors allows our staff to focus on treating our patients.
Geisinger says visitors must be designated and wear a wristband the entire time the patient is hospitalized. Visiting hours are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. All patients and visitors must wear a mask when on Geisinger property, regardless of vaccination status.