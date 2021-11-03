Geisinger is scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The health system's first appointments will be scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6.
Appointments can be made through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. Vaccine appointments will be available at the following locations beginning Saturday:
- Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville
- Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Pittston
- Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
Additional locations will begin providing vaccines for this age group beginning:
- Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Geisinger Philipsburg
- Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
- Saturday, Nov. 13 at Geisinger Healthplex State College
All vaccine locations will be staffed by pediatric care teams, including pediatric nurses and pediatricians.
Parents and guardians are reminded that the COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose series, scheduled three weeks apart, so keep that in mind when scheduling a child’s first dose. All vaccines for this age group are Pfizer BioNTech and will be a 10-microgram dose, which is one-third of the dose given to those 12 and older.
An appointment is required for each child, and we ask that only one parent or guardian accompany a child for an appointment.