Geisinger temporarily will not accept any new first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments as the uncertainty surrounding availability grows.
On Thursday, Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender encouraged patients to check their myGeisinger portals regularly for openings.
“We are, and will continue, scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments as supply allows," Stender said. "Uncertainty surrounding available supply is a global issue, and because of this, we have decided to not accept any new first dose appointments at this time. All existing appointments will continue as scheduled for the time being. We are working closely with the state to understand quantities we can expect going forward. We look forward to opening additional appointments as supply becomes available."
Last week, Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said system-wide Geisinger had scheduled more than 80,000 appointments after the state Department of Health expanded eligibility to an estimated 3.5 million Pennsylvanians. Geisinger administered nearly 30,000 vaccines since mid-December, Ryu said last week, about 7,000 of which were final doses for the two-dose process. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that were issued emergency authorization by the federal government are being administered.
“We ask for patience as the amount of the vaccine in Pennsylvania and the nation is limited," acting state Health Secretary Alison Beam said this week. "We want to ensure that the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient, which is why we are taking a phased approach. This way we can make sure the most vulnerable residents can get vaccinated now.”
At Evangelical Community Hospital, its new hotline to schedule a vaccine was flooded with calls when it opened Monday with more than 1,700 calls in the first six hours.
According to the hospital's website, callers are asked to be patient when calling. "There are limited available phone lines for vaccine registration. Callers above this limit will receive a busy signal or a message that indicates the lines are down," the website notes, while also encouraging everyone eligible in Phase 1A to search for other options.