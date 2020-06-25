Two designated people will be permitted to visit adult patients at Geisinger facilities as part of the health system's latest update to its visitation policies announced Thursday morning.
Visitation remains limited due to COVID-19 mitigation, but Geisinger’s revised policy now allows doulas to accompany delivering mothers and two visitors for most inpatients. The system is still urging family and friends "to find alternatives ways of visiting, such as phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means when possible."
Visitors to the hospital must complete health screening, including a temperature check, at the entrance before entry and should bring and wear their own masks at all times.
According to the latest update, the hospital will permit "two designated visitors who should not change throughout the hospital stay. These two visitors can visit twice a day, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m. Visits can last up to two hours during each time period."
Also, a certified doula is permitted to accompany a delivering mother, along with the mother’s support person. The doula is considered part of the expectant mother’s care team. They will be screened before entering Geisinger facilities and are required to wear a mask and follow all other policies and procedures when caring for a patient. If the doula tests positive for COVID-19, they may continue to support the patient virtually, but may not visit the patient on-site.
Additional visitation updates from Geisinger include:
- All inpatients on acute psychiatric units (one designated visitor during visiting hours specific to the unit)
- Patients who are medically unstable (two designated visitors)
- Patients who are at the end of life but not COVID-positive or under investigation for COVID (two visitors)
- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures (one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure)
- Delivering mothers (one support person, plus a certified doula as part of the care team)
- Patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity (up to two parents or guardians)
- Patients who have altered mental status, an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability or a communication barrier (two visitors)
- Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care (one visitor)
- ED patients (one designated visitor)
Approved visitors are subject to the following guidelines:
- Be 18 years of age or older and in good health
- Bring a form of identification
- Not have symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, recent loss of taste or smell or flu-like illness suggestive of COVID-19
- Not have active COVID-19 infection
- Be symptom-free for at least 14 days if they previously had active COVID-19 infection
- Complete health screening, including a temperature check, at the entrance before entry
- Must bring and wear their own masks at all times while in the facility
- Respect social distancing guidelines of 6 feet from all others
- Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before entering and after leaving a patient’s room
- Use the same entrance for entry into and exit from the hospital.
- Identify themselves and stay in designated areas (not travel throughout the facility)