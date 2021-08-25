Geisinger will require all of its employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, while any employee at Evangelical Community Hospital who is not vaccinated will undergo daily testing beginning in October.
Hospitals made the announcements Wednesday afternoon.
All Geisinger employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, according to a release sent from the hospital. At Evangelical, all unvaccinated employees will be subject to daily testing beginning Oct. 4.
“As a healthcare organization, we have an ethical responsibility to do whatever we can to ensure the health and wellness of the communities we serve,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “The best path to living up to that promise is to vaccinate as many people as possible. In conjunction, we need to monitor the spread among those in the workforce who choose not to be protected by the vaccine.”
“Based on overwhelming evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, we believe this is the right decision at the right time to protect our patients and employees and slow the spread of this deadly virus in our communities,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer. “We understand that some employees who have consciously chosen to not get vaccinated may be disappointed by this decision. We hope they will understand that this is a necessary step to protect the health of our patients and their colleagues.”
In Wednesday's release, Geisinger officials noted an exemption process is available for employees who have a documented and very specific medical reason or sincerely held religious belief that preclude them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Geisinger has similar vaccination requirements for employees to be protected from viruses like influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis and more.
Evangelical leadership will continue to monitor the situation and plans to adjust policies accordingly.
“We’re constantly watching trends both inside the Hospital and in the community,” said Aucker. “We will be revisiting this policy as conditions evolve, particularly now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna should soon follow.”
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.