Geisinger will suspend routine, in-person visits to patients on Friday in response to the evolving coronavirus situation.
According to new guidelines released by the hospital released this afternoon, visitors will be allowed for:
- Patients who are medically unstable (one visitor)
- Patients who are at the end of life (two visitors)
- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures (one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure)
- Delivering mothers (up to two visitors: one adult family member and if necessary, one doula)
- Patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity (up to two parents or guardians)
- Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays and caregiver provides safety (one visitor)
- Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care (one visitor)
Additionally, approved visitors are also subject to specific guidelines:
- Visitors must not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath).
- Visitors who have traveled internationally or been exposed to someone with a fever, the flu or a proven COVID-19 case in the past 14 days are not permitted.
- Visitors must stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit. Once they leave the patient’s room, they must leave the medical center.
- Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances, and no animals other than service animals are permitted.
Patients who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, may have one person accompany them.