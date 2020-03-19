Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital

Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville.

Geisinger will suspend routine, in-person visits to patients on Friday in response to the evolving coronavirus situation.

According to new guidelines released by the hospital released this afternoon, visitors will be allowed for:

  • Patients who are medically unstable (one visitor)
  • Patients who are at the end of life (two visitors)
  • Patients undergoing surgery or procedures (one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure)
  • Delivering mothers (up to two visitors: one adult family member and if necessary, one doula)
  • Patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity (up to two parents or guardians)
  • Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays and caregiver provides safety (one visitor)
  • Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care (one visitor)

Additionally, approved visitors are also subject to specific guidelines: 

  • Visitors must not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath).
  • Visitors who have traveled internationally or been exposed to someone with a fever, the flu or a proven COVID-19 case in the past 14 days are not permitted.
  • Visitors must stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit. Once they leave the patient’s room, they must leave the medical center.
  • Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances, and no animals other than service animals are permitted.

Patients who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, may have one person accompany them.

