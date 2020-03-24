Geisinger has implemented changes to visitation and entrance points to several of its facilities to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Last week, the system temporarily suspended routine, in-person visits to hospitalized patients. Hospital officials are encouraging everyone to use alternative ways of interacting, including phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means.
According to the hospital's website, visitors will be allowed for:
- Patients who are medically unstable (one visitor)
- Patients who are at the end of life (two visitors)
- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures (one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure)
- Delivering mothers (up to two visitors: one adult family member and, if necessary, one doula)
- Patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity (up to two parents or guardians)
- Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays and caregiver provides safety (one visitor)
- Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care (one visitor)
Approved visitors are subject to the following guidelines:
- Visitors must not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath).
- Visitors who have traveled internationally or been exposed to someone with a fever, the flu or a proven COVID-19 case in the past 14 days are not permitted.
- Visitors must stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit. Once they leave the patient’s room, they must leave the medical center.
- Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances, and no animals other than service animals are permitted.
Clinic and outpatient visitors:
- Patients who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, may have one person accompany them, if necessary.
- Any patient or visitor who has respiratory illness symptoms must wear a mask throughout their stay at the hospital or clinic.
The health system has also announced new guidance for some of its main facilities.
Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital
- Patients and visitors must enter the building through the Emergency Department and main entrance
- All visitors will be screened at these entrances to determine if they are healthy to visit.
- Returning patients/visitors must be re-screened upon entry
Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital:
Visitors for hospitalized children:
- Must be immediate family members or caregivers age 18 or older.
- No more than two visitors per patient (per day) are permitted in the hospital at a time.
- Pediatric infection control will review exceptional circumstances on a case-by-case basis.
Clinic pediatric patients:
- One healthy adult (age 18 or older) may accompany a child to clinic appointments.
- If the only person who can take the child to the appointment has respiratory illness symptoms (fever, runny nose, cough), call to reschedule. If it is not possible to reschedule, the person must wear a mask throughout the visit.
- Children with respiratory illness symptoms will be given a mask to wear during their visit.
Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
- New visiting hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- The hospital’s main entrance is closed
- Patients and visitors must enter the building through the Emergency Department and 4th floor surgical center
- All patients and visitors will be screened as they enter the hospital
- Our volunteer program is temporarily suspended
- Cardiac rehab and pulmonary rehab is temporarily suspended
Geisinger Medical Center
- New visiting hours: 12 p.m.– 8 p.m.
- There are limited exceptions in some areas including Pediatrics and Labor & Delivery
- Patients and visitors must enter the building through the Emergency Department, East entrance, main (Abigail) entrance and Hospital for Advanced Medicine (HfAM)
- All patients and visitors will be screened as they enter the hospital and given a sticker
- Returning patients/visitors must be re-screened upon entry
- Shuttle service will go to HfAM and main (Abigail) entrance only
Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital
- New visiting hours: 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Patients and visitors must enter the building through the Emergency Department and main entrance
- All patients and visitors will be screened as they enter the hospital and given a sticker
- Returning patients/visitors must be re-screened upon entry
- Valet service is temporarily suspended