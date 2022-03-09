Geisinger announced Wednesday changes to its visitation policies as COVID-19 cases on the decline. Hospitalized patients will now be allowed four designated visitors instead of only two.
While patients are allowed to designate four visitors, only two will be allowed in the hospital room at a time, according to the new guidance.
Hospital officials said the guidelines are designed to protect health and safety of patients and staff.
Visitors must be designated and wear a wristband throughout the patient's stay in the hospital hospitalized. Visiting hours are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
All patients and visitors must wear a mask when on Geisinger property, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors who do not comply with Geisinger’s policies, such as masking, will lose their visitation rights.