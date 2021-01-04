DANVILLE —A grocery store chain's $200,000 donation to Geisinger's Fresh Food Farmacy will help sustain and expand the program, which is especially needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Geisinger announced the gift from the GIANT Company on Monday, saying it would help to offset the strain on food banks and food insecure families across the state.
According to a release from Geisinger, "Education, diet and wellness coaches and assistants give Fresh Food Farmacy patients and families a 'whole health' approach to their nutritional needs. Geisinger also plans to offer more wellness coaching through an app that will be created for patients of the program."
Through partnerships with local food organizations, the Fresh Food Farmacy, currently available at three locations, provides fresh, healthy food to patients and their families for up to 10 meals per week. Patient education is also an important factor in the program, which addresses two key factors, including food insecurity and uncontrolled diabetes, according to Geisinger.
The COVID-19 pandemic could be making that food insecurity even worse. There could be a lack of fresh, nutritious food in grocery stores due to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions or the inability to pay for healthier food, especially when so many have lost their incomes.
Food insecurity and diabetes are bidirectional, Michelle Passaretti, RN, senior director of health at Geisinger Steele Institute for Health Innovation said recently. As one worsens, so does the other.
“We’ve seen during this pandemic some of those healthy, nutritious food choices, or lack thereof in our local grocery stores,” Passaretti said. “So with the scarcity of that healthy, nutritious food, folks are not taking as much of a vested interest in minding their diabetes, sometimes for reasons beyond their control.”
Patients in the program have shown weight loss, lower blood pressure and improved measurements of triglycerides and cholesterol.
“Working with our incredible network of community partners, we continue to bring our new brand platform, For Today’s Table, to life in the communities we serve,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of The GIANT Company. “Like The GIANT Company, Geisinger believes that every family should be able to share a healthy meal. Since its launch, their Fresh Food Farmacy program has helped remove barriers to accessing nutritious, good-tasting food and we are honored to be able to support its expansion, bringing it to even more families.”
Geisinger’s Fresh Food Farmacy sites currently are located in Shamokin, Scranton and Lewistown. During the pandemic, Geisinger also added a porch delivery service for patients with transportation needs who are enrolled in the Food Farmacy program, hospital officials said recently. The hospital also offers contact-free, drive-through programs where food is placed in the trunk of an individual’s vehicle.