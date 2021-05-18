Shoppers and employees who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear face masks at GIANT grocery stores beginning Wednesday.
The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance last week to allow fully-vaccinated residents to go maskless in most settings.
Retail stores and civic and religious organizations have been announcing policy changes to match the new guidance.
According to a statement by The GIANT Company, provided by Public Relations Manager Ashley Flower, team members who are not fully vaccinated will be required to continue wearing masks, “and we kindly request the same of our customers.”
The company said masks may still be required in some stores due to state or local regulations. In those cases, guidance will be provided with new signage in stores.
GIANT will also continue with enhanced safety and cleaning measures through stores, according to the statement.