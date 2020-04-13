Starting today, Giant grocery stores will limit the number of customers in its stores at one time as part of ongoing efforts to provide a safe shopping environment for both customers and employees.
The number of customers permitted at one time will vary by location, determined on several factors including occupancy and selling square feet. The company is also asking customers limit the size of shopping parties to one member per household as much as possible.
“This pandemic has reaffirmed the critical role grocery plays in our local communities and we appreciate our customers’ cooperation as we implement additional measures to help keep both them and our team members safe,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “In addition, as we remain focused on providing this essential service, we also ask our customers to do their part by shopping with as few family members as possible and buying only what they need at this time.”
To manage customer occupancy limits, a store employee will be stationed at the front entrance tracking shopper flow. When the store has reached capacity, customers will be asked to form a line outside, while observing social distancing. As customers exit, customers in line will be allowed in the store.
Giant had previously implemented one entrance, one exit protocols, one-way aisles, and register queuing in all its stores.