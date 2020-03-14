Giant food store

Daily Item File Photo/Robert Inglis The fresh produce section of the Giant in Lewisburg.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

Giant is reducing hours at all of its 24-hour store locations beginning today, according to a release from the grocery chain.

Beginning today, all 24-hour store locations will close at midnight and reopen 6 a.m. the following day.

"The decision comes as part of the company’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow store team members additional time to sanitize and restock shelves as daily deliveries arrive," according to a release.

This impacts 20 locations, including the stories in Bloomsburg and Danville. Pharmacies located within 24-hour locations will continue to operate under normal hours. 

Stores operating under modified hours include:

3400 Concord Road – Aston, PA

65 Route 611 – Bartonsville, PA

2721 Street Road – Bensalem, PA

1000 Scott Town Center – Bloomsburg, PA

3301 Trindle Road – Camp Hill, PA

502 Church Street – Danville, PA

1320 Londontown Boulevard – Eldersburg, MD

4510 Marketplace Way – Enola, PA

4211 Union Deposit Road – Harrisburg, PA

116 West Township Line Road – Havertown, PA

1605 Lititz Pike – Lancaster, PA

1241 Blakeslee Boulevard – Lehighton, PA

6560 Carlisle Pike – Mechanicsburg, PA

450 East Main Street – Middletown, PA

1201 Knapp Road – North Wales, PA

1544 Route 61 Highway South 6100 – Pottsville, PA

4655 Perkiomen Avenue – Reading, PA

760 Pennsylvania 113 – Souderton, PA

1969 East 3rd Street – Williamsport, PA

315 York Road – Willow Grove, PA

Tags

Recommended for you