Giant is reducing hours at all of its 24-hour store locations beginning today, according to a release from the grocery chain.
Beginning today, all 24-hour store locations will close at midnight and reopen 6 a.m. the following day.
"The decision comes as part of the company’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow store team members additional time to sanitize and restock shelves as daily deliveries arrive," according to a release.
This impacts 20 locations, including the stories in Bloomsburg and Danville. Pharmacies located within 24-hour locations will continue to operate under normal hours.
Stores operating under modified hours include:
3400 Concord Road – Aston, PA
65 Route 611 – Bartonsville, PA
2721 Street Road – Bensalem, PA
1000 Scott Town Center – Bloomsburg, PA
3301 Trindle Road – Camp Hill, PA
502 Church Street – Danville, PA
1320 Londontown Boulevard – Eldersburg, MD
4510 Marketplace Way – Enola, PA
4211 Union Deposit Road – Harrisburg, PA
116 West Township Line Road – Havertown, PA
1605 Lititz Pike – Lancaster, PA
1241 Blakeslee Boulevard – Lehighton, PA
6560 Carlisle Pike – Mechanicsburg, PA
450 East Main Street – Middletown, PA
1201 Knapp Road – North Wales, PA
1544 Route 61 Highway South 6100 – Pottsville, PA
4655 Perkiomen Avenue – Reading, PA
760 Pennsylvania 113 – Souderton, PA
1969 East 3rd Street – Williamsport, PA
315 York Road – Willow Grove, PA