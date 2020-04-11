SHAMOKIN DAM — A free distribution of 300 masks to the public was over before it was scheduled to begin on Saturday.
Valley residents came out early to the W& L Subaru parking lot in Shamokin Dam (the former Kmart) for the event hosted by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Chamber of Commerce. Even though the drive-thru event was advertised as noon to 2 p.m., the masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 were all claimed by 11:45 a.m.
"There's a lot of fear in the community right now and a lot of anxiety around disease transmission," said Joanne Troutman, President & CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. "There's still a number of people out there shopping and in public without masks. We want to do the best we can to support people, reduce their anxiety and also to contribute to infection control."
Troutman said there will be between 1,500 to 2,000 masks given away in the coming week. It will be at the same time and place next week on Saturday and they are planning for one mid-week with the details to be determined.
The Saturday event had people arrive an hour early, so the United Way started distributing masks to avoid backlog and traffic issues, said Troutman. Thirty drivers were asked to park and wait for a small shipment of 60 masks, at which time the limit was two masks per car.
Tom Boothe, of Sunbury, and his stepdaughter Emma Nace, an eighth-grade student at Shikellamy School District, were part of the group who were able to pick up masks for their family of six.
"They're very scarce right now, and me having the amount of kids I have, they're very hard to find them," said Boothe. "I don't want them being out without a mask."
Booth said he was grateful for the United Way and Chamber of Commerce.
"It's a very good thing," said Boothe. "I greatly appreciate it, especially in this time. Everybody's doing what they can to help out."
Harvey Straub and Launa Klock, of Sunbury, said they are employees at Surplus Outlet in Northumberland.
"It's great; they're doing a good thing for everybody," said Straub. "It's hard to find masks, we don't sew, and we're still working."
The masks were made and donated by volunteers.
Appropriate measures were taken to ensure health and safety during distribution. Social distancing and staying in your vehicle during distribution was required. Next week's event will follow the same guidelines.