Gov. Tom Wolf said today he may announce Friday that some of Pennsylvania's counties may move into the "green" phase of COVID-19 reopening.
“We’re making decisions based on the best information we have, and making the best decisions we can, based on the best models that are always changing and moving," Wolf said. “I’ll be announcing a whole range of counties tomorrow moving from red to yellow, and the hope is that we’ll also be making some counties that might even be moving from yellow to green tomorrow.”
Thirty-seven counties — including all four in the Valley — are currently in yellow and include: Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren, Washington and Westmoreland. Another 12 counties move into yellow on Friday, including Columbia County.
Pennsylvania is utilizing a three-phase matrix to determine when counties and/or regions are ready to begin easing some restrictions on work, congregate settings, and social interactions.
