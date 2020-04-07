Gov. Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff until further notice to honor the victims of the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Too many Pennsylvanians have lost their lives to COVID-19, and, unfortunately, many more will die,” Wolf said Tuesday. “Already we have lost friends, parents, grandparents, and siblings. We have lost first responders. We have lost community members. Each of these Pennsylvanians is irreplaceable. Each deserves to be honored individually for their contributions to our commonwealth, but this cruel disease will not give us a respite to mourn.
The virus prevents traditional mourning gatherings, he said, but he hopes the flag lowering provides some solace to grieving families and friends.
"And, I hope it serves as a reminder of the reason for the sacrifices Pennsylvanians are making to help their community survive this crisis,” Wolf said.
Commonwealth flags should be lowered to half-staff until a date to be announced after the pandemic passes. The governor's office invites all Pennsylvanians to participate in the tribute.