Gov. Tom Wolf said today he will sign an executive order with new more strict guidelines in light of significant increases in COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania and the country.
Medical experts believe “what we’re seeing right now could be worse than we saw before,” Wolf said.
Wolf cited out-of-state travel, lack of national coordination and people ignoring social distancing rules as the reasons for increases in virus cases in the state.
According to the new rules, all bars and restaurants are now limited to 25 percent capacity of stated fire code maximum for indoor dining, indoor events and gatherings are limited to 25 people and outdoor events are limited to 250 people. Restaurants and bars had been operating at 50 percent capacity.
Businesses in the retail food services industry — restaurants, wineries, and bars, are permitted to provide takeout and delivery sales of food, as well as dine-in service in both indoor and outdoor seating areas so long as they strictly adhere to the requirements of the guidance, including the occupancy limit and social distancing. Alcohol can be sold to people eating sit down meals or as takeout.
Bars can only operate if they offer in-house, sit-down dining. Nightclubs and bars that do not serve food are to remain closed.
Under the new rules, gyms can remain open, while promoting outdoor exercise activities and using six-foot social distancing rules when inside.
Businesses are encouraged to use teleworking for as much of their work as possible.
