Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Danville reported 100 active cases in its Saturday update, 29 more than were reported Thursday.
Sixty-seven of the cases are among residents. One employee has recovered from the novel coronavirus, according to the report on the company’s website. Seven residents and two employees at the facility have exhibited new respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours.
As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health had not released an update on COVID-19 in the state. The state releases reports six days a week, skipping Sundays, so the next expected update will be on Monday.
As of Friday’s report -- which is a tally of cases reported through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, there were 161,284 cases and 8,179 cases and 85 deaths in the Valley.
The death data on the state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard did update after 1 p.m. on Saturday, indicating 20 new deaths statewide and three in the Valley, all in Northumberland County.
The county has had the most cases, 1,098, and deaths, 66 officially -- 69 including Saturday’s unofficial release -- in the Valley.
The county has been the site of at least two reported outbreaks, one at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation and a more recent one at Mountain View, a Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Coal Township..
There are currently 92 active cases at Mountain View, 54 among residents, and 234 cumulative cases, 162 in residents, according to a press release on the company’s website last updated Friday.
The center is also reporting 17 cases of new onset symptoms in the last 72 hours, nine among residents.
Pennsylvania National Guard deployment is scheduled to remain at the facility until Monday.
Milton Nursing is currently showing no active resident cases and five active employee cases in its online report. There were at least 165 cases, 109 among residents, and 33 residents died during an August outbreak there which also drew response from the Pennsylvania National Guard.
There are 58 active cases at the federal prisons in Allenwood, an increase of 18 cases from Friday, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons’ online report.
There are 47 active cases among inmates at Allenwood’s medium security site and four active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood.
There are no active cases at USP Lewisburg, the site of an earlier outbreak. According to the report, 84 inmates and 12 staff workers have recovered at the facility. On Friday, the facility showed 10 active cases among workers.
Seven staff workers have active cases of the virus at Allenwood facilities and three -- one each at three different facilities -- have recovered.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting 23 active cases at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township.