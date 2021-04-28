Residents at risk of losing their housing in Selinsgrove Borough may be eligible to receive assistance to prevent homelessness.
The Resident Subsistence Program is being offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support financially struggling residents and is funded with a $37,646 Selinsgrove Borough entitlement Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-CARES Act.
The grants can be used to pay rent or mortgage payments to prevent eviction or foreclosure and utility payments to prevent cutoff.
Selinsgrove borough manager Lauren Martz said officials are aware that residents are struggling to pay rent and mortgages during the pandemic.
While she doesn't know how many people in the borough would benefit from the grant, "I believe it could potentially help a lot of people."
Applications are now being accepted. While there is no deadline to apply, the program is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and ends when the funds are spent.
Each eligible family may receive funding for up to three consecutive months of assistance, paid directly to the mortgage holder, landlord, or utility company on their behalf. Funds will not be given directly to families. Assistance is available for up to 100 days per family.
Applicants must be at risk of losing their housing and must provide documentation of it. Applicants must complete an income verification interview to qualify for this program.
The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency will provide the grants to Selinsgrove Borough residents, as allocated by Snyder County. The agency is managing the program on behalf of the Borough. SEDA-Council of Governments is administering the CDBG funds and ensuring compliance.
For more information or to set up an appointment to apply, Selinsgrove Borough residents may contact the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency by visiting union-snydercaa.org/housing-assistance to download and print an application or call 570-374-0181, option 3.