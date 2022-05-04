DANVILLE — Gathering together for the first time in more than two years on Wednesday, members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce were lauded for their resilience and survival during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chamber, now in its 101st year, used its Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony at the Pine Barn Inn as a chance to look back and ahead, celebrating difficult successes over the past two years while preparing for a "second century of prosperity" as chamber President and CEO Bob Garrett said.
"We were in survival mode when the pandemic hit, but we survived," Art Thomas, chair of the chamber, said. "We all made some tough decisions, but we are proud of how we are communicating with you today."
The chamber was honored by state Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver, Kurt Masser and David Rowe, with a citation from the General Assembly honoring the group's 100th anniversary. Schlegel Culver told the crowd of about 150 Chamber members when she pulled the citation out of the envelope, that there were three sticky notes with previous days the citation was to be awarded crossed out.
In addition to the chamber's award, annual honors were handed out to several businesses and individuals for their contributions to the Valley over the past two years. Since the annual meeting has been canceled in recent years, chamber Executive President of Membership Chris Berleth said the awards for in honor of the "roaring 20s."
BrightFarms in Snyder County was named the Business of the Year, while Contrast Communications earned the Small Business honor for companies with fewer than 75 employees.
"This award isn't for me, it's for all of our employees," BrightFarms production manager Christian Ortiz said. "We have people there from 3:30 a.m. to 7:30 in the afternoon."
Individual honors went to Carol Budd of SUMMIT Learning (past Athena Award winner); Phil DeRose of UPMC Susquehanna (Young Professional of the Year); Jennifer Hain of SUN Tech (The Heritage Award); and Kristen Moyer of SEDA-COG (Star of Excellence Award).
Moyer, who serves on the board of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way among other volunteer efforts, fought back tears after accepting the Star of Excellence Award.
"Service is the rent you pay for the life you live on Earth," she said.
Thomas and Gary Sojka spent about 30 minutes discussing businesses adapting, thriving and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sojka, a former Bucknell University president, discussed everything from workforce development to the potential parallels in the 1920s to the 2020s as the nation emerged from a pandemic with an economic bounceback only to plow into the Great Depression.
"I'm not sure history ever parallels, but it does teach us," Sojka said. "There are lessons we can take and learn from."
Learning requires change, Sojka said. "Change is always difficult. It brings uncertainty, anxiety. We changed during (the pandemic) and in the end, we came out of it. America is different."
After noting there are two jobs available for everyone without a job in the United States, Sojka brought up a topic near and dear to chamber members' hearts: Workforce development.
"Let's look at education and training, preparing people to do the jobs of today and tomorrow," he said. "But motivation is something you don't educate in people. This is a country that rewards hard work."