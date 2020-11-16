On Thursday, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way will host a public health forum to provide updates on our regional COVID-19 responses and concerns. The United Way will be joined by leadership from Geisinger Health System, Evangelical Community Hospital, and Family Practice Center.
The United Way's community health forum will be held virtually on Zoom and Facebook Livestream at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For more information and to join the event, visit: www.gsvuw.org/healthforum.
During the event, hear from a panel of speakers from the Susquehanna Valley’s healthcare providers. The event will feature local leaders such as Dr. Jaewon Ryu, President and CEO of Geisinger Health System; Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital and Benjamin Willard, CFO of Family Practice Center.
"We are proud and thankful for our health providers’ responses," Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the local United Way said. "We all owe a debt of gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses, and other front-line workers keeping our region safe and health every day. And, we are hopeful that our region will continue to adapt and overcome from this pandemic."