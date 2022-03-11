LEWISBURG — Some difficult topics are easier to learn in the classroom.
Some hands-on classes are nearly impossible to learn outside of it.
That was one of the many pandemic lessons learned by Lewisburg consumer sciences teacher Claire Gault, whose class made homemade cinnamon buns on Thursday.
“Last year, when we were in sometimes and out sometimes you never knew when — almost day-to-day what the next day was going to look like, especially in a class like this where our work is with materials and hands on,” she said. “It was really hard to manage. We got to a point when we knew we would be otu for a long amount of time that we made almost Hello Fresh or Blue Apron ingredient kit boxes and sent them home so they could do stuff at home.
“Even then, some kids didn’t have the facility or the confidence to do stuff like this at home without somebody there with them.”
Anisha Robinson, 17, a junior, was among the treat-makers in the class. She said the pandemic has had its ups and its down.
“With everything changing there wasn’t ever a consistent schedule,” Anisha said. “So you never really knew what you were doing, per se, so some days w were in school, some days we were out.”
The inconsistency that comes with being contact traced and missing days while others were in school meant making up work, she said.
Anisha called online learning a 50/50 situation. She said she’d rather be in school for harder subjects like her statistics class, but she could learn something like physics out of school and understand it.
“I think I’m getting back to where I should be,” Robinson said. “I think it’s different for everybody. I think I’m getting back on track to where I was before COVID.”
Gault said being in class every day so far this year has added a layer of feeling more normal.
“They’re here, in class every day and able to participate in the daily class activity every day, whereas learning remotely students at home maybe dind’t have the resources they needed, the support they needed, the connection bandwidth they needed, so we lost some of the kids,” she said. “They just weren’t able to tune in the way they can when we’re in person.”
Gault said the pandemic was hard and stressful since the beginning.
“As a cooking teacher I’m very aware of the spread of germs and bacteria, so trying to cook during a pandemic adds an extra layer of hyper caution and things of that nature,” she said.
She said students are used to sharing a food they’ve made, “which isn’t friendly during pandemic times.”
Hailey Foerster, 17, and a junior said she thinks she’s the same or maybe a little behind where she was when the pandemic started, like Anisha, citing COVID tracing quarantines as big hiccups in the learning process. She also said understanding teachers through masks has provided some challenges.“A lot of stuff has changed with how things work in school,” she said. “I guess you get used to it. It’s a little harder, when you try to hang out with your friends, whether its at lunch or in the hallway. Everybody is just trying to be aware of the six feet.”
While the pandemic presented many challenges to Gault and her students, the teacher called her class a luxury because now that they are back in the classroom the hands-on and intuitive nature of cooking has helped students bounce back faster.
“Also, a lot of the culinary arts became trends during the pandemic,” Gault said. “Everybody did banana bread. Everybody did sourdough starters. So people were getting back to their roots and engaging int his sort of stuff at home, which was a benefit because I find kids saying, ‘I tried this during the break.’”