Fully vaccinated parishioners at Catholic churches in the diocese of Harrisburg no longer need to wear masks in alignment with new local, state and federal guidelines.
The diocese also announced Monday all capacity limits on Masses will be lifted May 29.
According to a release from the diocese, “fully vaccinated” means two weeks after a second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People who do not meet those requirements are not considered fully vaccinated, and must keep taking all precautions.
Clergy and ministers will continue to wear masks for the processionals and the distribution of Holy Communion.
The diocese notes that while capacities are being lifted and masking guidelines are relaxing for the fully vaccination, the Dispensation from the Obligation for attending Mass remains in place.
“Lifting the masking guidelines for those fully vaccinated and lifting capacity limits for our parishes for the celebration of Mass is a positive step as we all look forward to the day that life returns to some sense of normal,” said Most Reverend Ronald Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg. “I encourage all our faithful, especially if you are in good health and have resumed other public activities, to begin returning to Mass. While we still have a challenging road ahead, now is the time to start coming together as one Catholic family to thank God for our many blessings.”
The Diocese of Harrisburg comprises 89 parishes across 15 counties in central Pennsylvania, including all four Valley counties.