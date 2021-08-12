Masking guidelines are being restored for clergy and lay members for the distribution of Holy Communion for all parishes across the Harrisburg Diocese.
According to a release from the diocese, the guidelines are being restored as COVID-19 cases rise throughout the diocese.
The full guidelines include:
- Masks are to be worn for the distribution of Holy Communion by all priests, deacons, and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion during Mass and outside the celebration of Mass, including visits to the sick and homebound and applies to vaccinated individuals as well.
- Ushers and greeters should wear masks whenever they are exercising their service. When they return to their pews for Mass, they may choose to lower their masks.
- While there is no mask requirement for parishioners at this time, each parishioner is strongly encouraged to make a responsible decision about the use of masks and vaccinations.
- All those distributing Holy Communion are to sanitize their hands prior to the distribution and during the distribution if there has been contact with a recipient.
- Hand sanitizing stations should continue to be made available to all who enter our churches and institutions.
- Pew sanitization should continue.
As a reminder, this Sunday, Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer is restoring the obligation to attend Mass in person on Sundays and holy days. However, by longstanding Church law, this obligation does not apply to those who are: Sick; have a serious health risk; in a household with those at risk; primary caregivers to those at risk; have serious anxiety or concerns about being in a large-group setting due to COVID-19 or unable to attend Mass in person