Patients admitted to Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 dropped below 2,000 on Saturday for the first time since early September.
The COVID-19 hospitalization total dipped to 1,976, the smallest total since Sept. 6, according to the state Department of Health's daily data update on Saturday. The number of new infections in the state (4,277) was the most in the state in a week, however, it continued the state's streak of consecutive days in a row with fewer than 5,000 in a wake of record-setting infection in January.
It was the 11th straight day with fewer than 5,000. The total included 68 in the four Susquehanna Valley counties, the second highest increase in eight days.
It was the ninth time in 10 days with fewer than 100 new cases in the four counties. There were 33 new cases in Northumberland County, 22 in Union, seven in Montour and six in Snyder County.
Statewide there were zero new deaths linked to the coronavirus Saturday, following six straight days of 69 or more. Northumberland County's pandemic fatality total had increased by seven in the previous three days.
All 67 counties were seeing high community transmission of the disease on Saturday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan and Northampton counties were seeing substantial transmission levels (50-99 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous week) earlier this week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 95 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 1.18 percent — 38 counties nationwide — were showing low levels.
All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 76.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.6 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC reported 83 percent of Pennsylvanians have had at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 1,976 hospitalizations statewide, down 158 from Friday. It marked the 13th day in a row hospitalizations have decreased, including nine with a drop of at least 100 patients. The total number of hospitalized patients has decreased by 5,540 since Jan. 15.
Statewide, there were 373 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 21, and 219 were breathing using ventilators, down 27.
There were 93 patients hospitalized locally on Saturday, down five from Friday's reports. There were 63 patients at Geisinger in Danville, six at Geisinger-Shamokin and 24 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 19 patients in the ICU and 11 on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There were eight inmate cases and six staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), level with recent reports. Statewide there were 248 inmate cases and another 117 staff cases, numbers that have dropped significantly in recent days. There were 88 fewer staff cases recorded on Friday than the day before.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s three locations had five combined cases Saturday: Two staff cases at the low-security unit, two inmate cases at the medium-security facility and one staff case at USP-Allenwood, all the same as reported Friday. There were 19 inmate cases and 20 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg, also the same as reported Friday. The report was provided by the federal Bureau of Prions.
There were eight cases among those receiving services and 51 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were fewer than five infections each among those receiving services and among staff members. All of the figures were reported by the state Department of Human Services and all were identical to Friday's report.